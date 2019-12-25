Penn State set to take on Memphis in Cotton Bowl

Nittany Lions will make their first trip back to Cotton Bowl since 1975

ARLINGTON, Texas (WKBN) – Penn State is back in the New Year’s Six picture for the third time in the last four years. Three years ago, the Lions were unable to hold off USC’s rally in the Rose Bowl (52-49 loss). In the 2017 Fiesta Bowl (December 30), Penn State got by Washington – 35-28.

Now, they take on a 1-loss Memphis team – which took down Ole Miss (15-10) in their season opener and won the American Conference’s title by topping Cincinnati – 29-24 – just on December 7. This is unchartered territory for the Tiger program. Losers of their last 4 bowl games (Birmingham Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl and Birmingham again) – Memphis capped off their best season/record in school history (12-1) in 2019. Just six year ago (following 2013), the Tigers had won just 12 of their previous 60 matchups between 2009 and 2013.

2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

December 28, 2019 at 12 pm (from AT&T Stadium)

Memphis (12-1) vs. Penn State (10-2)

TV Coverage

ESPN (Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Olivia Dekker)

Nittany Lion Blitz

Penn State Bowl History

Overall Bowl Record: 29-18-2

-The Nittany Lions have dropped 3 of their last 4 appearances in a Bowl (and 5 of 7)

College Football Playoff Appearances: None

Claimed National Championships: 2 (1982, 1986)

2019 Results

12 Nittany Lions 27 Rutgers 6

2 Ohio State 28 #9 Nittany Lions 17

9 Nittany Lions 34 #24 Indiana 27

13 Minnesota 31 #5 Nittany Lions 26

6 Nittany Lions 28 Michigan State 7

7 Nittany Lions 28 #16 Michigan 21

10 Nittany Lions 17 #17 Iowa 12

12 Nittany Lions 35 Purdue 7

12 Nittany Lions 59 Maryland 0

13 Nittany Lions 17 Pitt 10

15 Nittany Lions 45 Buffalo 13

15 Nittany Lions 79 Idaho 7

Big 10 – East Division Standings

2 Ohio State – 9-0 (13-0)

13 Penn State – 7-2 (10-2)

17 Michigan – 6-3 (9-3)

Indiana – 5-4 (8-4)

Michigan State – 4-5 (6-6)

Maryland – 1-8 (3-9)

Rutgers – 0-9 (2-10)

2019 Penn State Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 34.3

Scoring Defense: 14.1

Total Offense: 402.2

Rushing Offense: 173.5

Passing Offense: 228.7

Total Defense: 330.2

Rushing Defense: 97.7

Passing Defense: 232.5

2019 Ohio State Individual Statistics

Leading Passer: Sean Clifford – 2521 yards, 59.5% (178-299), 22 TDs (6 INTs)

Leading Rusher: Journey Brown – 688 yards, 6.1 avg, 10 TDs

Leading Receiver: K.J. Hamler – 54 catches, 858 yards, 8 TDs

Leading Tackler: Micah Parsons – 95

Leading QB Sacks: Yetur Gross-Matos – 8.5

INT Leader: John Reid, Tariq Castro-Fields & Jaquan Brisker – 2

Cotton Bowl History

Record: 2-0-1

Results

1974 – Penn State 41 Baylor 20

1971 – Penn State 30 Texas 6

1947 – Penn State 13 SMU 13