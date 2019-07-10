Penguins veteran Matt Cullen retires at 42

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WKBN) – Veteran Matt Cullen, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, announced his retirement Wednesday at the age of 42.
Cullen was also the oldest player to ever appear in a game for the Penguins. He made the announcement in a video and essay posted on the team’s website.
Cullen won three Stanley Cups total, his first with Carolina in 2006 and then captured back-to-back titles with Pittsburgh in 2016 and ’17.
A second-round pick of Anaheim in 1996, Cullen played for the Ducks, Hurricanes, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Panthers, Predators, Rangers and Senators.
He finishes with 266 goals and 465 assists.