Penguins veteran Matt Cullen retires at 42

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Matt Cullen skates during an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cullen helped the Penguins capture back-to-back titles in 2016 and '17

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WKBN) – Veteran Matt Cullen, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, announced his retirement Wednesday at the age of 42.

Cullen was also the oldest player to ever appear in a game for the Penguins. He made the announcement in a video and essay posted on the team’s website.

Cullen won three Stanley Cups total, his first with Carolina in 2006 and then captured back-to-back titles with Pittsburgh in 2016 and ’17.

A second-round pick of Anaheim in 1996, Cullen played for the Ducks, Hurricanes, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Panthers, Predators, Rangers and Senators.

He finishes with 266 goals and 465 assists.