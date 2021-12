PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins’ upcoming game with the New Jersey Devils has been postponed.

The game is being postponed due to a number of positive tests within the Devils’ organization.

No make-up date has been announced by the NHL yet.

The game will be the 43rd postponed by the league as it continues to deal with multiple outbreaks from teams.

The Penguins just played the Devils on Sunday night, a 3-2 win for Pittsburgh that was their seventh-straight win.