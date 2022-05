PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins and forward Bryan Rust have agreed to a contract extension the team announced Saturday night.

The deal is for six years and is worth $30.75 million.

Rust was set to become a unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The 30-year-old is coming off a career season, posting 58 points with 24 goals in the regular season.

In the playoffs, Rust posted two goals and six assists.

For his career, he has played in 424 games with 124 goals and 146 assists.