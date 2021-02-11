Penguins top Islanders 4-3 on Crosby’s shootout goal

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Springfield Tigers closed their regular season with a resounding victory over the Mineral Ridge Rams 38-27 helping to give them confidence and momentum heading into tournaments. The Tigers close with a 10-8 overall record, 8-6 in the MVAC. The Rams fall to 1-14, 1-11 in the league.

“You want to be clicking on all cylinders. Our youth, you can see it in some of the turnovers and some of the mistakes we make, but then you see in other glimpses where we are running fast breaks and making great bounce passes and finishing layups,” Tigers coach Jim Schuler said.

“It gives us a nice confidence boost going into the playoffs. We’re hoping to keep our streak going. We’re hoping to go as far as we can, keep playing hard and hopefully making it to Districts,” Tigers Jacey Mullen added.

Mullen led the Tigers with 16 points, including 6 in the final period to help clinch the victory. She would hit the only three on the night for the Tigers while also grabbing 6 rebounds. Madi Lesnak would grab 12 caroms to lead the Tigers on the boards.

The Rams came out strong as they pulled out to a 9-4 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers would grab the lead at the 2:55 mark of the second quarter when Ava Vecchione converted a layup. The Tigers would hold an 18-12 advantage at halftime.

The Tigers would start the second half with a 7-2 run to hold a 9-point, 25-14 lead. That is when Rams forward Morgan Sigley suffered an ankle injury leaving the Rams at a height disadvantage inside. The Tigers would build a 12-point advantage before the Rams responded with a 5-0 run to cut the deficit down to 7 at 30-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Once again the Tigers would make a run to start the fourth frame as they enjoyed an 8-0 run to hold a 15-point 38-23 lead. The Rams kept fighting as they scored the last 4 points in the game to make it the final 11-point margin.

“It’s just executing. We can’t make any shots,” Rams coach Matt Cluse remarked. “We’re shooting below 20% from the floor. You can’t win a game scoring 27 points. When you hold a team to 30-some points, you should have a chance to win the game.”

The Rams Candice Miller and Danielle Aulet each scored 10 points to take top scoring honors. Aulet also grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the Rams on the boards.

“We’re not changing anything now. Of course, we lost one of our bigs, and we don’t have numbers, Cluse said. “We have a couple of girls who just came back from injury and they haven’t played like Sam Aulet since the first game of the season. So I have a lot of young girls that don’t have a lot of reps.”

“Going into the tournament in this crazy year that we have had, most of the time your not playing back-to-back,” Schuler stated. “We played Lowellville last night, and Mineral Ridge tonight, and the girls aren’t used to that. You always want to win and put yourself in the best position you can be in the tournament.’

The Rams are back in action Saturday when they travel to Jackson-Milton. The Tiger's next game is Wednesday night when they host Lordstown in the first round of the OHSAA tournament.