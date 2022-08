PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins and head coach Mike Sullivan have agreed to a contract extension on Monday afternoon.

It is a three-year extension and will be after the 2022-23 season ends, keeping Sullivan in Pittsburgh through 2026-27.

Sullivan has been with the Penguins since December of 2015 and has 297 regular season wins with the team.

He has the most regular season wins in franchise history and led the Pens to two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.