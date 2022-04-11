PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins star center Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for his cross-check Sunday against the Nashville Predators.

The National Hockey League’s Player Safety Department made the announcement on Monday night.

Malkin cross-checked Preds defenseman Mark Borowiecki in the face at the end of the 2nd period.

He has only been suspended one other time in his career with two separate fines.

This season, Malkin has 17 goals and 20 assists in 37 games for the Penguins this year.

If he does not appeal the suspension, Malkin will be eligible to return Saturday, April 23 against the Detroit Red Wings.