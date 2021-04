FILE – Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin (71) plays against the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, in this Tuesday, March 2, 2021, file photo. Penguins center Evgeni Malkin practiced on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, indicating he is near a return from a lower-body injury that’s kept him out since mid-March. Malkin wore a white “no contact” jersey during Pittsburgh’s skate, but coach Mike Sullivan said the Russian star was a full participant and will travel with the Penguins when they begin a four-game road trip on Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is nearing his return from a lower-body injury that’s kept him out since mid-March.

Malkin skated alongside his teammates on Wednesday for the first time since being injured and will join Pittsburgh for a four-game road trip through Washington and Philadelphia.



The Penguins have thrived in his absence, going 14-5-2 to move into second place in the East Division behind the Capitals.