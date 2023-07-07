PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced the signing of forward Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year contract.

The deal was officially announced by the team on Friday. It is worth $775,000.

The 29-year-old spent last season with the Sabres, tallying two goals and 11 points in 26 games.

He was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Draft.

In 360 career NHL games, Hinostroza has amassed 53 goals and 95 assists with stints with the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres.