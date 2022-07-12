YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just a day after it was announced that long-time Pittsburgh Penguin Evgeni Malkin would test free agency, the team announced they agreed to a four-year $24.4 million deal, netting the assistant captain $6.1 million per year to stay with the team.

The 35-year-old has played 16 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups and scoring 444 goals.

He is a four-time All-Star and has won the Calder, Art Ross, Conn Smythe, and Hart trophies in his time in the NHL.

This past year, Malkin had 20 goals and 22 assists.