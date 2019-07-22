LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Penguins sign F Zach Aston-Reese to 2-year deal

Sports

The 24-year-old posted career highs in goals and assists

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL preseason hockey game

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Zach Aston-Reese (46) plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL preseason hockey game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins and forward Zach Aston-Reese have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal that runs through the 2020-21 season.

The deal is worth $1 million annually. The two sides came together Monday minutes before heading to arbitration.

The 24-year-old Aston-Reese posted career highs in goals with eight and assists with nine despite being limited to 43 games because of a hand injury. He skated alongside Sidney Crosby on the top line but also put in work with the fourth line.

Aston-Reese gives the Penguins more options as they try to bounce back from a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the New York Islanders.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story