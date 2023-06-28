NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins selected center Brayden Yager with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 National Hockey League Draft on Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena in Nashville.

Yager is a product of Moose Jaw out of the Western Hockey League.

In 67 games this past season Yager finished 28 goals and 50 assists in the WHL.

He was previously named the 2022 Rookie of the Year in the Canadien Hockey League.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pittsburgh acquired veteran forward Reilly Smith in a trade with the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.