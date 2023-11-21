YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Playoff football returns to Youngstown State this weekend. For the first time in seven years the Penguins have qualified for the FCS playoffs.

They will host Duquesne in Round One, a team they have tremendous success against over the last 10 years. The Penguins are 5-0 all-time against the Dukes, including a 17-point victory at Stambaugh Stadium last season.

“Last year was a 17-14 game with 10 minutes to go in the game,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “So overlooked, that’s nonsense.”

“We got a tremendous amount of respect for them,” says Penguins senior wideout Bryce Oliver. “They won their conference. So you have to take that into consideration. Being able to win college football games in general, that’s not an easy thing to do.”

“I think all teams are prepared. I think they’ve earned it,” says Penguins senior linebacker Greg Benton. “I’m ready to go. Ready to go for this playoff run.”

“Just to know that you’re playing in November and it’s a meaningful game. That’s what you build a program on. And it’s been way too long for Youngstown State,” added Phillips. “When we took this program over, we wanted to put something on the field that this community would be proud of. And we really need your (fans) support and we feel that support. And we hope that you’re proud of the product that we put on the field.”

The Penguins have been tough to beat in the playoffs at home. They’ve won 16 straight at Stambaugh Stadium. Kickoff with the Dukes is slated for Saturday at 5 p.m.