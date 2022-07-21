PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year contract.

The Penguins made the official announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The new deal avoids arbitration and is worth an average annual value of $3.2 million.

The contract will kick in at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and runs through the 2023-24.

The former first-round draft pick tallied 11 goals and 21 assists for the Penguins last season.

His goal total was the lowest in a non-pandemic shortened season.