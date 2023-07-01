PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Tristan Jarry have agreed to terms on a new contract before the goaltender hit the open market in free agency.

The five-year contract will run through 2027-28 and carry an average annual value of just over $5 million.

Jarry has started 172 of 177 games in the last four seasons in Pittsburgh with 103 wins to just 52 losses and a .915 save percentage. He earned NHL All-Star honors in 2020 and 2022.

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Penguins in the second round back in 2013 and has spent parts of seven seasons with the franchise.

The team also announced the signing of five other players on the first day of NHL Free Agency: goalie Alex Nedeljkovic; forward Noel Acciari; defenseman Ryan Graves; forward Matt Nieto; and forward Lars Eller.

Nedeljkovic agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. The Parma, Ohio native has a career 42-38-15 record and a .907 save percentage in six seasons.

Acciari will join Pittsburgh on a three-year contract worth $2 million per year. Eller singed a similar deal, getting $2.45 million over two years.

Graves signed for six years at $4.5 million per season and Neito for $900,000 annually over two years.

Last season, the Penguins finished 40-31-11 (91 points) and finished one spot out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.