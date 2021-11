(WKBN) - The day before Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest days at a pizza shop, which is why at dinner time tonight, we visited two of the area's best-known pizza shops. We wanted to see how busy they were and how they've survived the pandemic. Both were busy Wednesday night but for one, that hasn't been the case for the past 20 months.

The parking lot outside The Elmton in Struthers was virtually empty Wednesday night but the carry-out entrance and kitchen were busy. The wait for a pizza was, at one point, an hour.