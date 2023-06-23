PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins released their 2023 preseason schedule on Friday and this year’s slate includes a visit to Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The Penguins will take on the Ottawa Senators on Monday, October 2 at the Scotiabank Centre, home of the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
The “Nova Scotia Showdown” will take place just miles from Penguins’ star Sidney Crosby’s hometown of Cole Harbour.
Here’s a look at the rest of the Penguins preseason schedule:
Sunday, September 24 at 1pm
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Sunday, September 24 – 7pm
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets – Nationwide Arena, Columbus
Tuesday, September 26 – 7pm
Penguins vs. Red Wings – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Thursday, September 28 – 7pm
Sabres vs. Penguins – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Monday, October 2 – 6pm
Penguins vs. Senators – Scotiabank Centre, Nova Scotia
Wednesday, October 4 – 7pm
Red Wings vs. Penguins – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Friday, October 6 – 7pm
Penguins at Sabres – KeyBank Center, Buffalo