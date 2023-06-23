PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins released their 2023 preseason schedule on Friday and this year’s slate includes a visit to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Penguins will take on the Ottawa Senators on Monday, October 2 at the Scotiabank Centre, home of the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The “Nova Scotia Showdown” will take place just miles from Penguins’ star Sidney Crosby’s hometown of Cole Harbour.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Penguins preseason schedule:

Sunday, September 24 at 1pm

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Sunday, September 24 – 7pm

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Tuesday, September 26 – 7pm

Penguins vs. Red Wings – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Thursday, September 28 – 7pm

Sabres vs. Penguins – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Monday, October 2 – 6pm

Penguins vs. Senators – Scotiabank Centre, Nova Scotia

Wednesday, October 4 – 7pm

Red Wings vs. Penguins – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Friday, October 6 – 7pm

Penguins at Sabres – KeyBank Center, Buffalo