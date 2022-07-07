PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins selected defenseman Owen Pickering with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old is a native of St. Adolphe, Manitoba, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 178 lbs.

He was ranked the 21st-best prospect among North American skaters by the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau.

Pickering played last season with the Swift Current Broncos. In 62 games, he finishes the season with nine goals and 24 assists.

Pittsburgh has four more choices in the 2022 NHL Draft:

Round 4 – Pick #118

Round 5 – Pick #150

Round 6 – Pick #182

Round 7 – Pick #214