Penguins perfect start continues as Youngstown State tops Green Bay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team is 7-0 for just the third time in program history as the Penguins topped Green Bay 67-58 Saturday afternoon.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for YSU against the Phoenix.

The Penguins took an 11-point lead into the half and never gave it up.

Megan Callahan had a career-high 20 points to lead Youngstown State while Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro added 15 points off the bench for the Penguins.

YSU has won four-straight Horizon League games to open conference play and remains unbeaten at home.

The women will have a break from conference play the next few weeks and will continue non-conference action Wednesday on the road at Canisius.