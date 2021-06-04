Penguins’ Malkin out indefinitely after right knee surgery

FILE – Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin (71) plays against the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, in this Tuesday, March 2, 2021, file photo. Penguins center Evgeni Malkin practiced on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, indicating he is near a return from a lower-body injury that’s kept him out since mid-March. Malkin wore a white “no contact” jersey during Pittsburgh’s skate, but coach Mike Sullivan said the Russian star was a full participant and will travel with the Penguins when they begin a four-game road trip on Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September.



The team made the announcement Friday but did not provide specifics on when Malkin underwent the procedure or the nature of the surgery.

Malkin injured the knee in a collision against Boston on March 16. He missed seven weeks before returning to appear for the final four games of the regular season.

Malkin aggravated the injury before the first round of the playoffs.



The Russian star sat out Games 1 and 2 against the New York Islanders but did have a goal and four assists in four games during Pittsburgh’s first-round exit.