DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite hitting 13 three-pointers, Youngstown State University dropped a non-conference matchup against Dayton, 77-69, on Friday night.

The Flyers were led by DaRon Holmes, II, dropping 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting while adding 4 blocks.

YSU saw four players in double figures, with Brandon Rush netting a team-high 18 points. Rush also hit a team-high 4 three-pointers.

The Penguins also received 17 points from Ziggy Reid and 14 points each from Brett Thompson and Bryson Langdon. All three of them hit 3 three-pointers in this one.

Youngstown State falls to 3-3 on the young season and will return home to take on Cleveland State on Nov. 29.