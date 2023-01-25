PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their top goalie for an extended period of time as Tristan Jarry is out with an upper-body injury.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that Jarry will miss the next two games and is expected back someone after the All-Star break, which is next week.

Jarry was slated to start in net on Tuesday for Pittsburgh but reported the injury when arriving to PPG Paints Arena prior to the game.

The 27-year-old is a two-time All-Star and has battled injuries throughout the season, playing in just 27 games this season.

Jarry is 16-5-5 this year with a 2.65 goals against average.

Dustin Tokarski has been recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and will back-up Casey DeSmith while Jarry is out.