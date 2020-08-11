Penguins learn draft position following NHL Draft Lottery

Pittsburgh had a 12.5% chance of earning the top selection

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Following Monday’s NHL Draft Lottery, the Pittsburgh Penguins will select 15th overall in the October Draft.

The New York Rangers won the lottery’s top overall pick and earned the chance to draft likely first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere. The Rimouski Oceanic standout recently became the only player aside from Sidney Crosby to earn back-to-back QMJHL MVP honors.

The 2020 NHL Draft has been rescheduled for Oct. 9-10 and will be held online.

The Penguins were a part of the NHL Draft Lottery after being ousted by Montreal in a best-of-five qualifying series.