PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1.

Jan Rutta, Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling scored their first goals for Pittsburgh as the Penguins improved to 3-0-1.

Jake Guentzel, Rickard Rakell and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh took a quick 3-0 lead in the first period to chase Los Angeles starting goaltender Cal Petersen. Carl Grundstrom scored late for the Kings to spoil Jarry’s shutout bid.