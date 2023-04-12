PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have been eliminated from Stanley Cup playoff contention, ending a streak of 16 straight postseason appearances.

The streak was the longest in major North American professional sports (NHL, NBA, NFL and MLB).

Pittsburgh’s playoff fate became official when the Islanders knocked off the Canadiens 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The Penguins now sit with a record of 40-31-10 on the season. Pittsburgh will conclude the season Thursday night on the road in Columbus.

Sidney Crosby is missing the playoffs for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2005-06.