Penguins’ Guentzel on schedule for possible return this season

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel plays against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Penguins’ All-Star Jake Guentzel continues recovering from shoulder surgery, and could return if the NHL resumes the schedule.

Pittsburgh General Manager Jim Rutherford says that Guentzel has not suffered any setbacks since undergoing surgery on December 31st.

Guentzel was originally injured back on December 30th, when he awkwardly slammed into the end boards against the Ottawa Senators.

The 25-year old was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season. So far this season, Guentzel has scored 20 goals.