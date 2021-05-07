Penguins goalies Jarry, Smith out for finale vs. Sabres

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) has his shot stopped by Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Penguins will be without their top two goaltenders for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Buffalo.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their top two goaltenders for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Buffalo.

Coach Mike Sullivan ruled Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith out with minor injuries on Friday.



DeSmith is dealing with an upper-body injury while Jarry is working through a lower-body injury.



DeSmith was injured in a loss to Philadelphia on Monday. Jarry played in an 8-4 victory over Buffalo on Thursday.



Maxime Lagace is expected to make his first start in more than two years as the Penguins try to move closer to locking up home-ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.