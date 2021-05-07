Penguins goalies Jarry, Smith out for finale vs. Sabres

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their top two goaltenders for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Buffalo.
Coach Mike Sullivan ruled Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith out with minor injuries on Friday.
DeSmith is dealing with an upper-body injury while Jarry is working through a lower-body injury.
DeSmith was injured in a loss to Philadelphia on Monday. Jarry played in an 8-4 victory over Buffalo on Thursday.
Maxime Lagace is expected to make his first start in more than two years as the Penguins try to move closer to locking up home-ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.