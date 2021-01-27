Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, who oversaw Cup wins, resigns

The 71-year-old member of the Hockey Hall of Fame cited “personal reasons” behind the decision.

by: WILL GRAVES - AP Sports Writer

FILE – Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has his final meeting of the season with the media at the NHL hockey team’s practice facility in Cranberry, Pa., in this Wednesday, May 9, 2018, file photo. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a Hall of Famer who helped lead to a pair of Stanley Cup titles, resigned abruptly on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has resigned.

Patrick Allvin will serve as the interim general manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Rutherford arrived in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 and oversaw a roster rebuild that helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

