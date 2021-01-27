Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, who oversaw Cup wins, resigns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —As fans count down the days for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the NFL is working around the clock to get Raymond James Stadium ready for the historic game that’s happening during historic times.

The Bucs will be the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium in NFL history. And both the Bucs and the Chiefs will be the first to play in a Super Bowl amidst a pandemic.