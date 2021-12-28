OTTAWA, Ontario (WKBN) – The NHL announced on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins game in Ottawa against the Senators on Friday has been postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.

Eight other NHL games are postponed due to the restrictions. The games will be rescheduled for later dates when restrictions are eased or lifted.

The Penguins have now had five games postponed this season due to COVID-19-related reasons.

The Penguins next game is slated for Sunday, Jan. 2 at home against the San Jose Sharks.