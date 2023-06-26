NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was selected as the recipient of the Bill Masterton Trophy at the 2023 NHL Awards on Monday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The award is presented to the NHL player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

Letang overcame the second stroke of his career during the 2022-23 season.

It is the second time that Letang won the award having previously earned the honor following the 2014-15 season after he overcame his first stroke.

Letang returned to the lineup in January for the Pens and finished the season with a total of 12 goals and 29 assists.