Penguins deal two-time Stanley Cup Champion Patric Hornqvist

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially traded Patric Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers.
In exchange, Pittsburgh receives defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour.
“First, this was a difficult decision to say goodbye to a terrific person and player in Patric,” said Penguins’ General Manager Jim Rutherford. “He was a huge part of our success over the last six seasons, including back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, and we wish him nothing but the best.”
Matheson finished last season with 20 points in 59 games. He is signed through the 2025-26 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $4.875 million.
Sceviour, 31, recorded six goals, 10 assists, 16 points and was plus-2 in 69 games for the Panthers in 2019-20. His deal runs through the 2020-21 campaign and carries an average annual value of $1.2 million.