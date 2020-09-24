Penguins deal two-time Stanley Cup Champion Patric Hornqvist

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist (72) waits during for a face-off during an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles. The veteran admits it wasn’t easy sitting through the mandatory quarantine after returning to the U.S. from Sweden. He was finally cleared on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, and joins a team preparing for a run at the Stanley Cup. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially traded Patric Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers.

In exchange, Pittsburgh receives defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour.

“First, this was a difficult decision to say goodbye to a terrific person and player in Patric,” said Penguins’ General Manager Jim Rutherford. “He was a huge part of our success over the last six seasons, including back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Matheson finished last season with 20 points in 59 games. He is signed through the 2025-26 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $4.875 million.

Sceviour, 31, recorded six goals, 10 assists, 16 points and was plus-2 in 69 games for the Panthers in 2019-20. His deal runs through the 2020-21 campaign and carries an average annual value of $1.2 million.