PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken the lead in the series over the New York Rangers after a 7-4 win in Game 3 in Pittsburgh Saturday night.

Pittsburgh leads the series 2-1.

The Penguins opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when Brock McGinn scored his first of the postseason to make it 1-1.

After the Rangers leveled at 1, Jeff Carter would score on the powerplay to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

Then, Evan Rodrigues would score two straight goals to give Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead after the first period.

But in the second period, New York would rally after a goalie change scoring three straight goals from Frank Vatrank, Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp to tie the game at 4-4.

The Penguins would jump back on top in just over halfway through the third period when Danton Heinen scored his first of the postseason to give Pittsburgh a 5-4 lead.

Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby would add an empty net goals.

Louis Domingue made 32 saves on the night.

Game 4 is slated for Monday at 7 p.m.