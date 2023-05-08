SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will select No. 14 overall, while the Columbus Blue Jackets will pick No. 3 overall in the National Hockey League Draft.

The NHL Draft Lottery was held on Monday evening, dictating the order of the first 16 picks in the June draft.

Pittsburgh entered the night with a 1.5% chance of moving up to land the No. 4 overall selection. The Blue Jackets held a 13.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the No. 1 overall pick. Connor Bedaed, a 17-year-old center for the Regina Pats, is widely considered to be selected with the top pick.

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place on June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The following is the draft order for the first 16 selections of the NHL Draft.