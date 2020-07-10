Penguins and Blue Jackets learn Return to Play dates as NHL and NHLPA ratify return

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – The NHL and NHL Players Association agreed on a four-year CBA extension and the Return to Play Plan Friday evening.
In addition, the league released the dates for the return.
The Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin on Aug. 1 for Eastern and Western Conference teams.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Montreal Canadians in an East Qualifying round, best-of-five series which begins Aug. 1.
The Penguins and Canadians will then play Aug. 3 and 5, with Games 3 and 4 in necessary on Aug. 7 and 8.
The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the East Qualifying round.
That series begins with Game 1 on Aug. 2. Game 2 is slated for Aug. 4, Game 3 is Aug. 6 with Game 4 and Game 5 on Aug. 7 and 9 if necessary.
First round action will begin on Aug. 11, the second round will start Aug. 25, Conference Finals will start Sept. 8 and the Stanley Cup Finals will begin Sept. 22.