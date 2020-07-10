Penguins and Blue Jackets learn Return to Play dates as NHL and NHLPA ratify return

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Montreal Canadians while the Blue Jackets get the Maple Leafs in the East Qualifying round for the Stanley Cup Finals

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – The NHL and NHL Players Association agreed on a four-year CBA extension and the Return to Play Plan Friday evening.

In addition, the league released the dates for the return.

The Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin on Aug. 1 for Eastern and Western Conference teams.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Montreal Canadians in an East Qualifying round, best-of-five series which begins Aug. 1.

The Penguins and Canadians will then play Aug. 3 and 5, with Games 3 and 4 in necessary on Aug. 7 and 8.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the East Qualifying round.

That series begins with Game 1 on Aug. 2. Game 2 is slated for Aug. 4, Game 3 is Aug. 6 with Game 4 and Game 5 on Aug. 7 and 9 if necessary.

First round action will begin on Aug. 11, the second round will start Aug. 25, Conference Finals will start Sept. 8 and the Stanley Cup Finals will begin Sept. 22.