PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are trading defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round draft pick to the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced on Twitter Saturday.

In return, they’re receiving defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling.

With over 800 games under his belt, Petry was an All-Star with Montreal in in 2020-21 season and was named an assistant captain for his final season with the team last year. The 34-year-old is due $6.25 million annually through the 2024-25 season.

Poehling was a former first round pick of the Canadiens in 2017 and is signed through next season at a $750,000 price tag. He’s added 13 career goals and 9 assists in 85 games over three seasons.

Poehling is coming off the best season of his career after netting 9 goals and 8 assists.