PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are acquiring forward Rickard Rakell from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

The Penguins are sending a 2022 second-round pick, forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon and a prospect to the Ducks.

Rakell is on the final year of a six-year deal.

He has 16 goals and 12 assists in 51 games this season with Anaheim.

Rakell was a first-round pick of the Ducks in 2011.

Aston-Reese has played in 52 games for Pittsburgh this season with two goals and nine assists.