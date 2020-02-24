Penguins acquire veteran Patrick Marleau from Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Patrick Marleau will get another shot at winning a Stanley Cup after getting traded by the San Jose Sharks to the contending Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional draft pick. The struggling Sharks will get a 2021 third-round pick from the Penguins for Marleau that becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the title this year. Marleau provides a needed depth forward for Pittsburgh with scoring ability as the Penguins look to make a playoff run. They started the day in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

