Penguins acquire veteran Patrick Marleau from Sharks

The draft pick becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the title this year

by: JOSH DUBOW AP Sports Writer

Left wing Patrick Marleau during the first period of an NHL hockey game.

San Jose Sharks left wing Patrick Marleau (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Patrick Marleau will get another shot at winning a Stanley Cup after getting traded by the San Jose Sharks to the contending Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional draft pick. The struggling Sharks will get a 2021 third-round pick from the Penguins for Marleau that becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the title this year. Marleau provides a needed depth forward for Pittsburgh with scoring ability as the Penguins look to make a playoff run. They started the day in second place in the Metropolitan Division. 

