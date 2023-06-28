PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially acquired forward Reilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights.

In exchange, Vegas receives a 2024 third-round draft pick.

The 32-year old Smith is under contract through the 2024-25 campaign, and will be paid an average annual salary of $5 million.

Smith recently won a Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights this past season, finishing with 26 goals, 30 assists, 56 points and was plus-11 in 78 regular-season games.

His 26 goals ranked third on Vegas and his 56 points were fourth most on the team.

He also has 106 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience, where he’s recorded 26 goals, 53 assists, 79 points and is plus-36.

Smith has played parts of 12 seasons in the NHL split between the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Vegas.