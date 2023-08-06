PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson in a three-team trade with the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

For his efforts with San Jose last season, Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL. He was also a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award as most valuable player voted by the NHL Players’ Association.

The 33-year-old defenseman had 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) in 82 games with the Sharks last season. The five-time All-Star is under contract for four more seasons.

In the trade, San Jose received forwards Mikael Granlund and Mike Hoffman as well as defenseman Jan Rutta and a conditional 2024 NHL First Round Draft pick.

Pittsburgh also received forward Rem Pitlick, forward prospect Dillon Hamaliuk and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Montreal received defenseman Jeff Petry, goalie Casey DeSmith, forward prospect Nathan Legare and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, all from Pittsburgh.