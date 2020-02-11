Penguins acquire Jason Zucker from Wild for two players and first-round pick

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Pittsburgh added scoring help to their top-six forward group by getting Jason Zucker from the Wild Monday night

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded for Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker Monday to try and help the Pens push to the playoffs.

Pittsburgh is sending center Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman Calen Addison and a 2020 conditional first-round pick to the Wild in return for Zucker.

The 28-year-old Zucker has 14 goals and 15 assists this season for Minnesota.

He has played his entire nine-year career with the Wild and is in the second year of a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

“Jason Zucker is a top-six forward that we think will be a great fit for our group,” Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “He’s a proven goal scorer, and with three more years on his current contract, he has the potential to make an impact for us moving forward.”