Penguins acquire a familiar face at NHL trade deadline

The Penguins brought a familiar face back to Pittsburgh, re-acquiring Forward Conor Sheary in a trade with the Sabres.

The Pens also received Evan Rodrigues in the trade, which sent Dominik Kahun to Buffalo.

Sheary previously won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, before being traded to the Sabres. He is under contract through the end of the season.

This season in Buffalo, the 27-year old Sheary has nine goals and 10 assists in 55 games this season.

Rodrigues has five goals and four assists in 38 games.