Penguin Rally! YSU men and women both open conference play with come-from-behind wins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s and women’s basketball teams both faced IUPUI Saturday to open Horizon League play.



The YSU women (8-4, 1-0 Horizon) hosted the Jaguars and came out with a 75-73 victory after trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half.

Junior McKenah Peters led the charge with a career-high 22 points, including five three-pointers for the Penguins.



The YSU men (8-6, 1-0 Horizon) also found themselves trailing in the second half on the road against IUPUI. But the Penguins went on a 10-0 run in the final minutes to pick up the 83-73 victory over the Jaguars.

Sophomore Darius Quisenberry scored 23 points, and junior Naz Bohannon posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams continue Horizon League play Monday against UIC. The YSU women host the Flames at 7 PM at Beeghly Center, while the YSU men travel to Chicago for a 7 PM start on the road.