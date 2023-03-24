YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a very important day at Youngstown State for former running back Jaleel McLaughlin. Despite not being invited to the NFL Combine this year, the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher had a chance to work out in front of NFL scouts during the Penguin’s Pro Day.

“It definitely was a big opportunity, and I took every advantage of the opportunity I could,” McLaughlin said. “I came out and showed what I can do. So I’m excited about that for sure.”

McLaughlin came into the day with 10-12 pounds of added muscle, and it showed in the bench press. He finished with 17 reps of 225 pounds.

But McLaughlin was not just bigger and stronger, he was also faster, posting a personal best in the 40-yard dash. Scouts had him timed between 4.42 and 4.44, unofficially. That would have ranked him in the top six for running backs at the NFL Combine this year. McLaughlin is hoping they take notice.

“They’re going to get everything I got,” McLaughlin said. “They’re going to get a guy who has worked as hard as he can to be the best, every single day. That’s what they’re going to get, for sure.”

Penguins lineman Mike McAllister opened some eyes as well. He got 24 reps on the bench and his 5.06 in the 40-yard dash was faster than every center clocked at the NFL Combine this season, and would have been top 10 for all offensive lineman there.

“I did really well,” McAllister said. “Definitely having a low 40 time was a big thing for me. It’s always said linemen are slow, and I wanted to kind of debunk that statement. But overall, I think I had a clean day.”

Kicker Colt McFadden also worked out for the scouts, along with defensive back Caleb Burr and punter Paddy Lynch. The NFL Draft will take place April 27 – 29 in Kansas City.