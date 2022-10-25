YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Momentum is on the side of the Youngstown State football team right now. The Penguins are coming off back-to-back wins and have a chance to make it three straight in conference play for the first time in five years.

Watch the video above to hear from the team as they prepare for South Dakota this Saturday.

“You come off a huge win, an emotional win, to get your kids’ mindset ready to go for the following week is just as difficult as coming off a tough loss,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips.

“There’s definitely a momentum rolling now that we’ve won two straight,” says Penguins junior quarterback Mitch Davidson. “Just looking back to the last game, it’s a win, we got out alive, but there’s a lot to learn from.”

“We have confidence and we know that we can win,” says Penguins senior safety Caleb Burr. “But at the same time, you got to know that this is the next game, and whatever we’ve done in the past that doesn’t matter anymore. We got to focus on this next game.”

“You got to be able to put that game to bed,” added Phillips. “You got to learn from it. Win or lose. Is it better learning from a win? Without question.”

YSU is also undefeated after their change in helmet. Although it remains unclear whether Pete the Penguin will make a third straight appearance this Saturday.

“I know they’re on the helmets today,” says Phillips. “If that says anything?”

“That’s not my call, but I’ll roll with the Penguins on the side,” added Davidson. “I like them.”

The Penguins will host South Dakota this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.