PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms on a long term contract extension with defenseman Kris Letang.

The team announced on Thursday the new six year deal will be worth $36.6 million dollars.

In a release from the Penguins, general manger Ron Hextall said, “Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin. The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup Championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life.”

Letang is a six-time All-Star and three-time Stanley Cup champion. He ranks first among defenseman in team history with games played (941), goals (144), assists (506) and points (650).

The 35-year old has played all 16 of his NHL seasons in Pittsburgh, and has recorded 650 career points and 144 career goals during that span.