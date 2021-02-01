Penguin family tradition: Canfield standout commits to Youngstown State

The Cardinals senior will be the third generation to play for the Penguins

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Chris Sammarone will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.

The Cardinals linebacker made the announcement on social media:

Excited to to say I’m furthering my education and football career at Youngstown State university!!!! Thank you @fbcoachdp @CoachNardo27 @CoachEvanHarvey for this opportunity!!!! pic.twitter.com/00N1W4qZKx — Chris Sammarone (@chrissam32) February 2, 2021

Sammarone recorded 68 tackles this past season, 14.5 tackles for loss and five sacks on defense. He also rushed for 383 yards with six touchdowns.

The Cardinals fullback averaged nearly nine yards per carry this season while helping lead the Cardinals to nine straight wins and an appearance in the Division III Regional Championship game.

Sammarone’s father Chris and grandfather Chuck are both members of the Youngstown State University Athletics Hall of Fame.

His father helped lead the Penguins to back-to-back National Championships in 1993 and 1994. His grandfather played for YSU from 1961 to 1964.