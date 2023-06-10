CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that they are moving up the start time of Sunday’s series finale with the Houston Astros due to pending rain in the forecast.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. but first pitch will now be at 12:40 p.m.

Gates will open at Progressive Field at 11:30 a.m.

Shane Bieber is scheduled to get the start for Cleveland and will oppose Astros’ starter Brandon Bielak.

Cleveland will enter Saturday’s game with Houston winners of three-straight.