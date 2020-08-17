Pelini set to guide his alma mater Mooney into 2020

Carl Pelini played for Don Bucci and was an assistant in the 1980s; now he's the head coach at Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In late-July, Mooney replaced P.J. Fecko (who led the Cardinals to 4 state championships) with Carl Pelini as their head football coach. Pelini brings 30 years of coaching experience, mostly at the college level where he served as the head coach at Florida Atlantic and the interim coach at Bowling Green in 2018. Most recently, he was Youngstown State’s defensive coordinator a year ago working under his brother, Bo. The Mooney alum led Fitch to a 12-18 mark in the early-2000s.

The Cardinals began 2019 with a 4-2 mark before stumbling down the stretch to fail to register a win in any of their final four home games. Mooney hasn’t participated in the post-season in three years (2017).

2019 Record: 4-6 (2-1), T-1st in Steel Valley

Head Coach: Carl Pelini, 1st season at Mooney

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 18.2 (43rd in Area)

Scoring Defense: 23.5 (30th in Area)

What you need to know about Mooney’s offense

-Mooney’s offense registered 3 wins, a year ago, when they scored more than 2 touchdowns. On the flip side, the Cardinals were 1-6 when they generated 14 points or less.

Senior Pat Guerrieri is back at quarterback. Number 15 will be joined by a number of skill players including Michael Pastella, AJ Pecchia and Zy’ere Rodgers. Up front, a trio of seniors will be anchoring the line in Carl Farina, Will Skretta and their impressive 300-pound tackle Kerri Hewlett.

What you need to know about Mooney’s defense

-Last year, the defense allowed 5 opponents to score 27 points or more. The Cardinals saw their average of points permitted per game go from 21.1 in 2018 to 25.3 in 2019.

Mooney will look to replace a handful of important pieces on the defensive side of the ball this year. Back are defensive lineman Danny Lyons, linebacker Michael Pastella and in the secondary Pat Guerrieri – all seniors to lead their respective position groups.

Mooney’s Key Player(s)

-Cardinal Mooney returns a strong senior class which will be looked upon for leadership as the program transitions to a new coaching staff in an prodigious time.

2020 Revised Schedule

Aug. 28 – Steubenville

Sept. 4 – at Warren Harding

Sept. 11 – East

Sept. 19 – Chaney

Sept. 25 – at Boardman

Oct. 2 – at Ursuline