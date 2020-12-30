Pelini nearly outscores Canton Central; Mooney improves to 7-1

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Michael Pelini scored 36 to lead Mooney past Canton Central Catholic, 57-42 on Tuesday.

Pelini posted 21 points in the first half. For the night, he connected on 6 three-point baskets. Mick Hergenrother added 10 for the Cardinals.

Since Mooney fell to Boardman on December 18, the Cardinals have won four straight and now improve to 7-1.

Next up for the Cardinals will be a visit from Harding next Tuesday.

The Crusaders were led by a pair of juniors — Cade Benjamin and Jude Boron — who scored 13 and 11 points respectively.