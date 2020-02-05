Pelini lifts Mooney past Howland

Mooney improves to 9-8 following their win

Mike Pelini scores 20-plus points for the 8th time this year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mike Pelini scored 24 as Mooney gets above .500 with their 72-61 win at Howland tonight. Mooney improves to 9-8 overall. Pelini led the Cardinals in scoring for the 4th consecutive game. Christian Colosimo added 13 and Tommy Fire finished with 10 points, respectively.

Cam Durig led Howland with 17 points. Anthony Massucci registered 14 as well. Durig (3) and Massucci (4) connected on 7 three-point shots. The Tigers drop to 4-13. Howland will play host to Canfield on Friday.

Mooney will play at Chaney on Friday.